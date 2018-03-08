New Gin Shop whistle unveiled in Prattville

The whistle will blow every day at four, honoring the city's past and providing a new attraction. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Prattville honored its history with the unveiling of a new whistle Thursday.

The new Gin Shop whistle sounded at the Marriott in Prattville. It's just like the one that used to be at the Continental Gin Company in the 1800s. The horn would sound to let employees know when the work day started and ended.

Now, the whistle will blow every day at four, honoring the city's past and providing a new attraction.

"We have so many old time Prattvillians out here today that know the history and made some of the history just a great good social event," Prattville mayor Bill Gillespie. "I think it is so very important for a small community to be able to have events like this."

The city's founder, Daniel Pratt, owned the company where the old whistle stood. Leaders say this also serves as a way to honor and remember him.

