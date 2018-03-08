ASU defensive back stands out at ASU Pro Day - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ASU defensive back stands out at ASU Pro Day

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Alabama State held its Pro Day Thursday. Local schools invited to participate were Faulkner, Tuskegee, Huntingdon and South Alabama.

The Tennessee Titans had a Scout on hand to witness all the action with over 20 athletes participating in the day's events.

One guy that stood out was Hornets' defensive back Ronnie Scott. The 5'10" graduate carded a 41" vertical jump and added an unofficial time of 4.38 in the 40. Scott was hoping for a 4.40 40 and got a little better than anticipated.

The Tampa native is currently back home in Florida training for the NFL at Vast Sports Performance. He set some goals for himself in the next month before the Draft.

"Get a little bit bigger, get a little bit faster, just keep my head down and wait. Wait for someone to call me and I know the call is coming," explained Scott.

He started nine games this season, lead the team in interceptions with three, including two returned for scores against Troy and Alabama A&M. The First Team All-Conference DB finished the year with 18 total tackles and one tackle for a loss, recording nine pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Auburn and Troy's Pro Days are slated for Friday with WSFA 12 Sports coverage from both.

