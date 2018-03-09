Eric: Weekend washout? Not quite

Alabama finds itself in the deep freeze this morning, but a warmer afternoon awaits. Our big weather headline now shifts to our next storm system set to arrive this weekend. Rounds of heavy rain are likely, but if you're smart, you can still sneak in a few outdoor plans...

TODAY: Sunshine and now southerly winds will help highs climb into the middle 60s into the afternoon. Absolutely beautiful!

THIS WEEKEND: We'll start the day generally dry as clouds start to creep back into the picture. The Montgomery half marathon and 5K should benefit from this with very little if any rain in the picture. By the afternoon, showers will start to develop but will not be widespread. Afternoon plans will have to dodge drops, but it's not a washout.

Rain coverage starts to ramp up Saturday night with high-resolution guidance now suggesting the bulk of heaviest rain arriving early Sunday morning. The fine details of this evolution remain uncertain with several factors still up in the air that will influence how this pans out. An initial surge of thunderstorms should track over the Gulf Saturday. That won't have any impact on us. A second complex of thunderstorms Sunday morning is the one that bears watching. Should this complex develop, a line of storms will dive southward through the area during the morning hours? Instability remains limited across central Alabama and severe weather is not expected. However, there could be just enough unstable air across our extreme southern counties to generate more robust development. The NAM 3k certainly hints at this.

This marginal south Alabama threat is debatable, but the potential for a non-zero severe weather risk exists. Again, this would be an early Sunday morning affair and limited to areas closest to the coast. This element of the forecast remains in flux as models try and grasp how this is going to play out. Regardless of severe weather, a corridor of heavy rain could develop and really soak the area Sunday morning.

Shower coverage will slacken into the afternoon with just scattered showers sticking around as cooler air prevails.

