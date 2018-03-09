Lanes of I-65 SB open near Cobbs Ford Road after crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes of I-65 SB open near Cobbs Ford Road after crash

Crash near Cobbs Ford Road is causing delays (Source: ALDOT) Crash near Cobbs Ford Road is causing delays (Source: ALDOT)
Picture from the scene of the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News) Picture from the scene of the crash (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUTAUGA CO., AL (WSFA) -

Lanes of Interstate 65 southbound near Cobbs Ford Road in Prattville are back open after a crash.

According to the cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the far left and center lanes were blocked by debris from the crash.

Traffic in the area was delayed because of this crash. 

