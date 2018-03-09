Police searching for Opelika armed robber - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Police searching for Opelika armed robber

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Opelika police are searching for a man who burglarized a GameStop on Thursday night.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. Once he obtained the money he fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as 5’8”, 107 pounds and he was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with black athletic pants.

Anyone with information should call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5220.

