Crash causes power outage in Prattville Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crash causes power outage in Prattville Thursday

(Source: Southern Company Facebook) (Source: Southern Company Facebook)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

A crash in Prattville caused some residents to lose power late Thursday night.

According to Southern Company's Michael Jordan, approximately 570 customers lost power after a vehicle hit and broke a power pole around 11 p.m.

Jordan says all affected customers have had their power restored.

No other details surrounding the crash have been released. 

