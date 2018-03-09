3 arrested in string of Dothan car burglaries

One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
A 44-year-old woman from Sylacauga is under arrest for making a terroristic threat.More >>
A 44-year-old woman from Sylacauga is under arrest for making a terroristic threat.More >>
An Atmore mother, 36-year-old Yashetta McKenzie is facing attempted murder charges a week after her son was arrested on the same charge.More >>
An Atmore mother, 36-year-old Yashetta McKenzie is facing attempted murder charges a week after her son was arrested on the same charge.More >>
The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
A juvenile has been taken into custody and could face charges after a threat was made against two schools in Prattville.More >>
A juvenile has been taken into custody and could face charges after a threat was made against two schools in Prattville.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
A 14-year-old high school student in Lee County was arrested after making comments about shooting a weapon while on school property.More >>
An incident involving a man whose body was found in a ditch line in the 700 block of East South Boulevard is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
An incident involving a man whose body was found in a ditch line in the 700 block of East South Boulevard is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
An 18-year-old has been charged for a shooting that took place in Montgomery during February.More >>
An 18-year-old has been charged for a shooting that took place in Montgomery during February.More >>