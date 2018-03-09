3 arrested in string of Dothan car burglaries

Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.

Authorities say three suspects have been taken into custody on multiple counts. They include Anthony Allen Dault, Blake Levoy Dooling, both of Dothan, and Brandon Keith Hale, of Ashford.

The trio is accused of breaking into vehicles on the south side of the city near the Blackmon Road area, between mid-February and early March.

Dault is charged with nine counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of first-degree theft of property. His bond is set at $182,000.

Dooling is charged with eight counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and four counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle. His bond is set at $140,000.

Hale is charged with seven counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of first-degree theft of property. Bond is $70,000.

