Alabamians don't appear to be much on drinking, at least excessively so, according to a new study by 24/7 Wall St.

The "Heart of Dixie" ranks as the 47th drunkest state in the union, or the fourth most sober if you prefer to look at your cup/bottle as half full.

So how did 24/7 Wall St. pour up its results?

To identify the nation's drunkest and most sober states, it reviewed the percentage of men and women in each state over 18 who reported binge drinking or heavy drinking.

The CDC defines binge drinking as four or more drinks in a single occasion for women or five for men. Heavy drinking indicates at least eight drinks for women and 15 for men.

Alabamians tend to know when to push away from the bar, according to the study. Just 13 percent of adults drink to excess on a regular occasion compared to 18 percent nationally.

As for the soberest state? Just head north of Alabama to Tennessee where you can Volunteer for a club soda.

No to the club soda? Try North Dakota. You'll find a quarter of the population drinks excessively.

The study points out a paradox, however.

"Although excessive drinking can lead to serious health problems, including liver cancer and cardiovascular disease, states with lower shares of adults drinking excessively are often less healthy than states reporting higher shares of excessive drinking. An estimated 21.2% of adults in Alabama are in fair or poor health, the fourth largest share of any state." "Alcohol consumption is only one factor that can affect health. While Alabama adults drink less, many struggle with other health issues. For example, an estimated 34.0% of adults are obese, the fifth highest share among states."

