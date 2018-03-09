Peach farmers still optimistic after 2 cold nights

Chilton County produces more than 70 percent of the state’s peaches (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Chilton County produces more than 70 percent of the state’s peaches and while two nights of below freezing temperatures don't worry growers, they’d rather not see any more cold nights.

While peach trees need a certain amount of chilly temperatures during their dormant season, too much of a good thing can be bad. It’s too early to determine whether the last two nights were damaging to trees.

As of now, Chilton County peach growers are cautiously optimistic about a bumper crop this year.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke to growers and has the details coming up on air, online and on our news app.

