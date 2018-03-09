WSFA, American Red Cross team up for 'Sound the Alarm, Save a Life' campaign

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to launch its, "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" campaign. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the American Red Cross to launch its, "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" campaign. It's bringing and installing, smoke alarms to any home that needs one.

Every day in the United States, seven people die in home fires and in most of those cases, the homes did not have a working smoke alarm. "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" is a nation-wide campaign whose goal is to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in more than 100 cities.

WSFA 12 News will be holding a phone bank to help answer questions and schedule a date and time to have your alarm installed. The phone bank will be open Monday, March 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We’ll give you the number to call when the phone bank opens.

Red Cross volunteers will be on hand, along with firefighters, who do this kind of thing on a regular basis, to staff the phones. They'll take your information, schedule a time to bring you a new smoke alarm, and install it for you; or answer your questions.

In our area, the American Red Cross of Central Alabama is focusing on Montgomery and Selma. It plans to install a total of 700 smoke detectors in those two cities.

This program is not only giving away smoke alarms for free, Red Cross volunteers will actually go door to door to check your home's smoke alarm, make sure it's working, and if it's not or if you don't have one, they will install it for you. You don't have to do anything.

Volunteers and firefighters will be in one neighborhood in Montgomery and one neighborhood in Selma. They will be checking in to see if residents have a smoke alarm, if it's working, and if it needs to be installed. If you need a new one, they'll come back on April 28 and put it in for you.

If you don't live in those areas and you have a question or you think you may not be home when the Red Cross volunteers come around, you can call our phone bank during Alabama Live! on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.