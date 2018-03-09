Sexton leads Alabama's 2nd-half surge to beat No. 16 Auburn

Collin Sexton scored 31 points and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat No. 16 Auburn 81-63 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.More >>
One guy that stood out was Hornets' defensive back Ronnie Scott.
A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.
Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.
