Top seed Auburn falls to Alabama in SEC basketball tournament

Top seed Auburn is out of the SEC Tournament after falling to Alabama 81-63 Friday.

Alabama erased a 10 point halftime deficit with a 50 point second half.

Collin Sexton had 31 point in the win.

Alabama will face either Kentucky or Georgia in the semifinals.

