Top seed Auburn falls to Alabama in SEC basketball tournament

One guy that stood out was Hornets' defensive back Ronnie Scott.More >>
A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.More >>
Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
