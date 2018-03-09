Top seed Auburn falls to Alabama in SEC basketball tournament - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Top seed Auburn falls to Alabama in SEC basketball tournament

Alabama's Collin Sexton had 31 points in the win. (Source: Alabama Athletics) Alabama's Collin Sexton had 31 points in the win. (Source: Alabama Athletics)
St. Louis, MO (WSFA) -

Top seed Auburn is out of the SEC Tournament after falling to Alabama 81-63 Friday. 

Alabama erased a 10 point halftime deficit with a 50 point second half.

Collin Sexton had 31 point in the win.

Alabama will face either Kentucky or Georgia in the semifinals.

