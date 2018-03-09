3-year-old shot during dispute between 2 women in Selma

A 3-year-old was injured in a shooting in Selma Thursday, and a woman has been arrested, according to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.

Collier said the child's mother and the suspect, Cassandra Jones, were in a dispute when the child was shot.

Jones was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, Collier said.

The shooting happened at Magnolia Gardens Apartments. The child was airlifted to Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

This story has been corrected to say only one woman has been charged. The district attorney incorrectly stated two women were arrested.

