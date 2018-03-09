3-year-old shot during dispute between 2 women in Selma - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3-year-old shot during dispute between 2 women in Selma

(Source: Selma Police Department) (Source: Selma Police Department)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

A 3-year-old was injured in a shooting in Selma Thursday, and a woman has been arrested, according to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.

Collier said the child's mother and the suspect, Cassandra Jones, were in a dispute when the child was shot.

Jones was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, Collier said.

The shooting happened at Magnolia Gardens Apartments. The child was airlifted to Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.

This story has been corrected to say only one woman has been charged. The district attorney incorrectly stated two women were arrested.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

