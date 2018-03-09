Selma City Council passes continuation of 2016-2017 budget

The Selma City Council called a special meeting Friday to address the budget issue the city has been having. As of March 1, the city has been operating without a budget.

The council previously passed a 90-day extension which carried over from the 2016-2017 year but that expired Feb. 28.

At Friday's meeting, the council voted down the mayor's proposed 2017-2018 budget and passed a continuation of the 2016-2017 budget. It was Council President Corey Bowie that made the suggestion at the meeting.

Council President Corey Bowie is suggesting to continue 2016-2017 budget pic.twitter.com/7MicCDPUGP — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) March 9, 2018

Mayor Darrio Melton had proposed a $16.8 million budget Feb. 2 with $1.1 million grant reimbursement.

