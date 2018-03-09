Dothan school employee charged with soliciting student

A Dothan City Schools employee has been arrested and charged with School Employee Soliciting a Sex Act with a Student under the Age of 19 Years, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Phillip Erin Burns, of Dothan, was taken into custody Friday after investigators say he allegedly engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a student on a social messaging app.

Burns is the band director at Girard Middle School and the assistant band director at Northview High School, positions the school system's website says he's held since late 2012. At one point, Burns was also named Girard's 'Teacher of the Year'.

His current employment status with system is unclear.

Bond was set at $6,000 bond.

