Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Montgomery's West South Boulevard

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Montgomery's West South Boulevard.

Montgomery first responders were called to the 900 block of West South Boulevard where they found the victim, an adult male.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

