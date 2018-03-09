Status of pedestrian hit on West South Boulevard upgraded

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Montgomery's West South Boulevard Friday afternoon. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The scene is in the 900 block of West South Boulevard near Interstate 65. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery first responders were called to the 900 block of West South Boulevard where they found the victim, an adult male.

The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition. Since then, his condition has been upgraded to non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

