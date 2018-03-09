Status of pedestrian hit on West South Boulevard upgraded

Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
Authorities in Florida are releasing the panicked 911 calls related last month's deadly school shooting as a gun-control bill sits on the governor's desk.More >>
South Korean President Moon Jae-in says a planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "historical milestone".More >>
Two motions were filed to the Alabama Supreme Court Friday afternoon on behalf of the Town of Pike Road and Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone.More >>
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.More >>
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon on Montgomery's West South Boulevard.More >>
