Coosa County student arrested for alleged terrorist threat

Another arrest related to a school threat has been made, this time in Coosa County.

According to the Coosa County Sheriff's Office, a juvenile student was arrested Friday after allegedly making a threat against the Coosa County School System Thursday.

According to Cpl. Brad Moon, the 17-year-old student has been charged with making a terrorist threat. Moon said the student was taken into custody while on campus at a Coosa County school, though the school's name was not released.

Moon said the student had no weapons on them when they were taken into custody. They've since been processed through the Coosa County Juvenile Court System.

The sheriff's office asks that students and parents report all threats immediately to law enforcement so a proper investigation can be conducted.

