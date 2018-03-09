Troy falls in Sun Belt Conference Tournament to Georgia State

There will be a new champion in the Sun Belt after the Troy Trojans fell to Georgia State in the conference tournament Friday.

The Panthers (22-10) bested the Trojans (16-17) 73-51 as the Trojans struggled to shoot the ball. Georgia State shot 50 percent from the field while Troy only shot 31 percent and just 17 percent from beyond the arc. Troy hit just five-of-29 three pointers in the game.

Junior Jordon Varnado led the Trojans in scoring with 15, and senior Wesley Person finished with 14 in his final college game. The Panthers were led in scoring by the Sun Belt's Player of the Year D'Marcus Simonds, who had 17.

Troy struggled out of the gate, falling behind 24-7 early in the first half. Troy was never able to get in the game as they trailed 39-17 by halftime and trailed by as much as 25 in the second half.

Georgia State advances to the semifinals of the tournament and will play the winner of the ULM-Georgia Southern game Saturday.

