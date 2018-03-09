Troy falls in Sun Belt Conference Tournament to Georgia State

A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.More >>
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts paid off an Iron Bowl bet he made with Charles Barkley on Thursday, but he added his own little twist at the end.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Junior center Tyler Davis scored 20 points, including a key dunk late in the game, and Texas A&M defeated Alabama 68-66 on Saturday.More >>
Auburn's annual Pro Day will be take place Friday, March 9th.More >>
Perhaps the Auburn Tigers most gifted athlete in 2017, the Huntsville native showed his drive and his heart throughout the season.More >>
How talented is former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis? He’s so talented that one report has him claiming to be the best DB in the draft.More >>
A long, lean kicker with a perfect NFL body, former Auburn star Daniel Carlson has NFL success written all over him.More >>
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts paid off an Iron Bowl bet he made with Charles Barkley on Thursday, but he added his own little twist at the end.More >>
There will be a new champion in the Sun Belt after the Troy Trojans fell to Georgia State in the conference tournament Friday.More >>
Faulkner’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to compete in the 38th annual NAIA Division I National Championship the home office announced this afternoon. The event, presented by Wells Fargo in Billings, Montana, begins March 14.More >>
Jordon Varnado scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alex Hicks added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Troy rallied to beat South Alabama 69-62 in Wednesday's opening round of the Sun Belt...More >>
Other future notable non-conference games include Akron, Southern Miss, NC State,UMass, and two teams on the 2018 schedule in Boise State and Nebraska.More >>
There will be a new champion in the Sun Belt after the Troy Trojans fell to Georgia State in the conference tournament Friday.More >>
Collin Sexton scored 31 points and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat No. 16 Auburn 81-63 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.More >>
A buzzer-beating finger roll by freshman star Collin Sexton kept ninth-seed Alabama's SEC and NCAA Tournament hopes alive Thursday as the Crimson Tide pulled out a 71-70 win over the eight-seed Texas A&M Aggies.More >>
Ashford High School basketball star LaDarius Knight will get one more chance to play in a high school game as he was named to the Alabama roster for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.More >>
