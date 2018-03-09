MPD, Medics respond to two-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway

MPD, Medics on scene of two-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A two-vehicle crash Friday night on Atlanta Highway resulted in injuries, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Both MPD and Medics responded to the crash which happened within the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway.

According to Sgt. Hicks, there were injuries, but they were non-life-threatening.

