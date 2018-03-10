Fire breaks out at Montgomery apartment

A fire broke out at an apartment located on Governor's Drive Friday night. (Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook)

A furious fire broke through the roof at an apartment Friday night, according to Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

MFR was sent pictures and a video of the fire they say happened on Governor's Drive. According to MFR, the fire was cut off at the apartment next to where it started.

MFR says one person was treated for minor smoke inhalation. The cause is still under investigation.

