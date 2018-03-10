Kentucky downs Alabama in SEC Semis

After overcoming deficits in their first two games of the tournament, Alabama was unable to do the same in the SEC Tournament Semifinal game against Kentucky. The No. 4 seed Wildcats (23-10) defeated the No. 7 seed Crimson Tide (19-15) 86-63 Saturday.

Collin Sexton had another strong performance scoring 21 points, but he was the only starter in double figures. Freshman John Petty provided 18 points off the bench but he and Sexton were the only Tide players to score more than seven points.

Kentucky built a greater than 20-point lead, largely thanks to the work of Wenyen Gabriel. The sophomore missed only one shot in eight attempts on his way to leading all scorers with 23 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kenny Knox, and PJ Washington all chipped in with double-digit performances.

Kentucky will play the winner of Tennessee and Arkansas Sunday for the title of SEC Tournament champion. Alabama now awaits to see where they will end up in the field of 64 during Sunday's selection.

