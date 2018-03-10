Deployment ceremony held for soldiers Saturday in Dothan

One city council member said the shop's management is within its legal rights to do so.More >>
One city council member said the shop's management is within its legal rights to do so.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
Activists fill a reflecting pool with pill bottles and used mock museum maps to highlight the role of the Sackler family in the opioid crisis.More >>
Activists fill a reflecting pool with pill bottles and used mock museum maps to highlight the role of the Sackler family in the opioid crisis.More >>