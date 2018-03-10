Deployment ceremony held for soldiers Saturday in Dothan - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Deployment ceremony held for soldiers Saturday in Dothan

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

Soon, some soldiers will be departing from Dothan and joining up with the United States Army overseas. A deployment ceremony was held Saturday at Westgate Church of Christ in Dothan as 60 soldiers will be deployed to Asia tasked with the duty of protecting their country.

The 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will be heading out Sunday morning. For many of the soldiers it will be their first deployment, and while they are nervous, they ready to serve their country.

"The team is here now and we are prepared and we are ready. We're going to put Dothan, Alabama on the map like Dothan, Israel is on the map. I'm honored and proud to be carrying these great young soldiers overseas," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Roberts.

The details of their deployment are limited at the time, but the battalion will head to Fort Hood for more training before heading over to Asia.

There's no timetable for a return for the 787th CSSB, but they are hoping it is a short mission.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

    Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump stocks

    Saturday, March 10 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-03-10 17:57:02 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-11 05:26:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning b...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The Trump administration is proposing banning b...
    The Trump administration is proposing banning rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.More >>
    The Trump administration is proposing banning rapid-fire bump stocks like those used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

    The Latest: Trump urges support for GOP House candidate

    Saturday, March 10 2018 6:24 PM EST2018-03-10 23:24:30 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:26 AM EST2018-03-11 05:26:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White in Washington, Saturday, March 10, 2018, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveli...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White in Washington, Saturday, March 10, 2018, before boarding Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveli...
    Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is stirring up Pennsylvania voters gathered for a rally with President Donald Trump days before a key special congressional election.More >>
    Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is stirring up Pennsylvania voters gathered for a rally with President Donald Trump days before a key special congressional election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly