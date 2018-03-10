Deployment ceremony held for soldiers Saturday in Dothan

Soon, some soldiers will be departing from Dothan and joining up with the United States Army overseas. A deployment ceremony was held Saturday at Westgate Church of Christ in Dothan as 60 soldiers will be deployed to Asia tasked with the duty of protecting their country.

The 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will be heading out Sunday morning. For many of the soldiers it will be their first deployment, and while they are nervous, they ready to serve their country.

"The team is here now and we are prepared and we are ready. We're going to put Dothan, Alabama on the map like Dothan, Israel is on the map. I'm honored and proud to be carrying these great young soldiers overseas," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Craig Roberts.

The details of their deployment are limited at the time, but the battalion will head to Fort Hood for more training before heading over to Asia.

There's no timetable for a return for the 787th CSSB, but they are hoping it is a short mission.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.