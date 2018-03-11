Zoo Weekend activities at Montgomery Zoo canceled due to rain

The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.More >>
A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.More >>
Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South...More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South Korean military exercises.More >>
Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.More >>
Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.More >>