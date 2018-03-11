Zoo Weekend activities at Montgomery Zoo canceled due to rain - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Zoo Weekend activities at Montgomery Zoo canceled due to rain

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Zoo has announced that the Zoo Weekend events for Sunday have been canceled.

The events are canceled due to rain in the area. The Montgomery Zoo will remain open, as will the Mann Wildlife Museum. 

The Montgomery Zoo will close at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Woman rescued after falling from cruise ship

    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:40 PM EST2018-03-10 18:40:34 GMT
    Saturday, March 10 2018 1:52 PM EST2018-03-10 18:52:44 GMT
    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas. (Source: WESH/CNN)

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>

    A woman is recovering after having a brush with death when she fell off a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sailing near the Bahamas.

    More >>
    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Schools brace for massive student walkouts over gun violence

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-11 13:00:14 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:03:59 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.

    More >>

  • US officials say no added conditions for North Korea talks

    US officials say no added conditions for North Korea talks

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-11 12:10:17 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-11 16:03:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults and threats of...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 9, 2018. After months of trading insults and threats of...

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South...

    More >>

    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

    More >>

  • Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Afghanistan war impacted Army vet behind California attack

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:34 AM EST2018-03-11 06:34:47 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-03-11 15:53:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A man pushes a woman in a wheelchair past the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The Pathway Home ended Friday evening with...

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>

    Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly