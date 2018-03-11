Houston County sexual assault investigation leads to arrest

The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on sexual abuse charges.

Joe Alfredo Contreras of Wicksburg was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with three counts of first degree sexual abuse and one count of first degree sodomy.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of Laura Lane in Wicksburg on Feb. 28. An investigation ensued, leading to authorities identifying Contreras as a suspect.

Contreras was taken to the Houston County Jail with bonds totaling $60,000. More charges may be forthcoming.

