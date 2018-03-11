Projects blooming at Fitzgerald Museum

The museum directors say the plants will be a fantastic addition to the property. (Source: Fitzgerald Museum)

The Fitzgerald Museum in Montgomery has some projects in the works, including a partnership with the Southern Living Plant Collection & Encore Azalea.

The museum has planted selections from Encore and the Collection, including Rose & Bella Rouge camellias, Autumn Bonfire & Sunset azaleas, ultra violet Buddleia, and other southern varieties. The museum directors say the plants will be a fantastic addition to the property.

Other projects this year include a community garden and free libraries. A Montgomery Eagle Scout group will install four raised beds on the property and two free libraries to make books available to the surrounding community. The project broke ground Saturday.

