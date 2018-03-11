Lanes to close for resurfacing project on I-85 in Montgomery Cou - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Lanes to close for resurfacing project on I-85 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin  construction on Interstate 85 beginning Sunday. The construction will consist of arranging, resurfacing, cable guiderail installation, and traffic stripe from east of the Taylor Road exit to the Macon County line.

Lanes are expected to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to be completed the fall of 2018.

Motorists should plan for delays and use caution while traveling through the construction zone. 

