Auburn and Alabama are going dancing in the NCAA Tournament!

Auburn is the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. The Tigers face No. 13 seed Charleston on Friday in San Diego.

It's Auburn's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003. The Tigers won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 1999 this season.

Alabama is the No. 9 seed in the East Region. The Tide will face No. 8 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Alabama is coming off an SEC Tournament run to the semifinals where it lost to eventual tournament champion Kentucky.

The Tide knocked out top seed Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Eight SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament.

ACC has the most teams in the tournament this year with nine.

