Red Cross to give away free smoke detectors

WSFA 12 News teamed with the American Red Cross to launch its, "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" campaign. It's bringing and installing, smoke alarms to any home that needs one. 

Every day in the United States, seven people die in home fires and in most of those cases, the homes did not have a working smoke alarm. "Sound the Alarm, Save a Life" is a nation-wide campaign whose goal is to install 100,000 free smoke alarms in more than 100 cities.

WSFA 12 News held a phone bank on Monday to help answer questions and schedule dates for residents to have their alarm installed. Red Cross officials say if you missed your chance Monday, call your local Red Cross office to submit your information for a free smoke alarm.

This program is not only giving away smoke alarms for free, Red Cross volunteers will actually go door to door to check your home's smoke alarm, make sure it's working, and if it's not or if you don't have one, they will install it for you. You don't have to do anything.

In our area, the American Red Cross of Central Alabama will be focusing on Montgomery and Selma. It plans to install a total of 700 smoke detectors in those two cities.

