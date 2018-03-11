WSFA partnering with Red Cross for free smoke alarm call-in event

Volunteers from the Red Cross, Selma, and Montgomery will take calls from anyone in the two cities in need of a free smoke alarm. (Source: Pixabay)

The Red Cross in Central Alabama will be installing 700 smoke detectors in Montgomery and Selma on April 28.

WSFA 12 News is partnering with the Red Cross for the installation, along with the Montgomery and Selma fire departments. We will hold a call in event Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. during Alabama Live! and WSFA 12 News at Noon for callers to pre-register to have one of the free smoke alarms installed in their home.

Volunteers from the Red Cross, Selma, and Montgomery will take calls from anyone in the two cities in need of a free smoke alarm. On April 28, volunteers will install the alarms in two high-risk neighborhoods - in Montgomery, the Ann Street/Forrest Avenue area, and in Selma, the Dallas Avenue area.

The event is part of a national campaign called Sound the Alarm - Save a Life. It is funded by grants as well as by the National Red Cross.

