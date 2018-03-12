Eric: Whipping winds and cooler air

The rain is done but the cold air still has some life to it (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Everything from cars to our Alfa cameras are bouncing around in the wind this morning. Wind Advisories are in effect today as our northwest breeze continues to gain momentum.

TODAY: Thar she blows! Winds could gust in the 35 to 40 mph range this morning into the afternoon as clouds gradually diminish and give way to sunshine. That sunshine will only go so far with highs expected to climb into the middle 50s. With the wind, it won't even feel that warm.

Speaking of not feeling warm, temperatures overnight into tomorrow morning will dip into the middle 30s. That will be cold enough for frost. Come Wednesday morning, we'll be cold enough for another round of freezing temperatures, something we could deal with again Thursday morning.

All the while, sunshine will dominate the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD: By late week, warmer air will surge back northward with highs into the 70s likely by Friday. The weekend looks very warm too but will come with a threat of rain and storms.

