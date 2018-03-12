Josh: The start of three cold nights

We're staring at three consecutive nights with unseasonably cold temperatures - and each of those nights will bring areas of frost to most or all of our area. Let's take them in order:

Tonight: The wind is both our enemy and friend tonight. Wind obviously makes it FEEL colder, but the physics of the atmosphere tell us that wind keeps the air near the ground "mixed" - meaning temperatures are slightly warmer at the ground than they would be otherwise. So, in terms of how it feels, the wind is our enemy. In terms of the agricultural impact of any frost/freeze issues, the wind is our friend. Expect lows to drop into the 31-36 degree range tonight.

Tuesday/Wednesday Night: The wind is a bit lighter, and as a result, it'll be a few degrees colder. Temperatures will drop into the 28-36 degree range, and widespread frost is likely.

Cool Days, Too: Afternoon highs will stay well below normal tomorrow and Wednesday, with numbers in the mid and upper 50s. This, despite a full supply of sunshine.

Next System: A few scattered showers are storms are possible by Friday, but the better rain chance likely cranks up over the weekend. The pattern will be warm, unsettled and wet at times - and right now, it's simply too early to nail down the timing and intensity of the best rain chance. Just know that your weekend plans could potentially be impacted by rain.

