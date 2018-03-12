5 charged after body of missing Troy man found - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

5 charged after body of missing Troy man found

Gary Lee Pergler (Source: WSFA 12 News) Gary Lee Pergler (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Robert Raymond Johnson, Pat Dickey Jr. (Source: Troy Police Department) Robert Raymond Johnson, Pat Dickey Jr. (Source: Troy Police Department)
Ashlee L. Beebe (Source: Troy Police Department) Ashlee L. Beebe (Source: Troy Police Department)
Jason Michael Schultz (Source: Troy Police Department) Jason Michael Schultz (Source: Troy Police Department)
Jessica Mae Furtado (Source: Troy Police Department) Jessica Mae Furtado (Source: Troy Police Department)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

A Troy man was found deceased on Saturday and now five people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Gary Lee Pergler’s body was recovered in a rural area on Pike County Road 2274, according to Troy police. 

Pat Dickey Jr. and Robert Raymond Johnson have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to this case. Dickey was taken in for questioning on Thursday after being found in Pergler’s car on Melanie Lane in the Pocosin area, police say.

On Friday, police put out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating Pergler after concerned neighbors contacted them when they had not seen or heard from Pergler for a day. Neighbors also noted that Pergler’s car had not been in the driveway since the previous day, police say.

Police say they investigated Pergler’s residence and found evidence that showed signs of a struggle and foul play.

Ashlee L. Beebe, Jason Michael Schultz, and Jessica Mae Furtado have also been arrested and each has been charged with one count of hindering prosecution in the first degree.

The case is still under investigation.

