Providing students with a Christ-centered education on and off the field

Class Act

Providing students with a Christ-centered education on and off the field

John Dockins (Source: WSFA 12 News) John Dockins (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Dockins is this week's Class Act award winner! (Source: WSFA 12 News) Dockins is this week's Class Act award winner! (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

At Alabama Christian Academy, the mission is to provide students with a quality, Christ-centered education that will prep them for their future. One educator is doing that both in the classroom and on the field and his name is John Dockins.

After attending Faulkner University to play baseball and to learn about Biblical Studies, Dockins found himself leaving his home state of Kentucky to come back to Montgomery. 

"Well I really didn't decide to be (a teacher); I actually sort of just fell into it," Dockins said. "I got lucky...they were looking for a Bible teacher and a coach, so I tried it out and it's been great for three years now,"

While not inside the classroom, Dockins is teaching his pre-teens life lessons and helping them learn the benefits of playing a sport. 

"Right now we are teaching them the game, and we are teaching the sport," Dockins said. "We have to teach the love of the sport. And we are trying to teach them how to play the game, how to play the right way and to teach them more the values of life through those sports than the game itself,"

Adding value to his student's life is always Dockin's priority but with each passing day, he is also learning alongside his kids.

"They are extremely eager to learn about the Bible. They are excited to be a school everyday, so it makes me excited to be at school everyday and the best part is it keeps me educated," Dockins said. I have learned more Bible by teaching it than I did as a student of the Bible. It helps me learn everyday. It feels really good, because sometimes you wonder if what you say is just going in one ear and out the other, that right there is comforting,"

Congratulations Mr. Dockins, you're this week's class act!

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

    •   
