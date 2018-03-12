Another arrest after terror threat against Prattville schools

Another case of a terroristic threat against a Prattville school is under investigation. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

For the second time in a week, the Prattville Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat against an area school.

According to Police Chief Mark Thompson, a 12-year-old was arrested Sunday on two counts of making a terroristic threat on social media. The child has since been transported to a Montgomery juvenile detention facility.

The threats were directed at two Prattville schools, the chief said.

Thompson cautioned parents to monitor what their children are doing on social media, saying his office will continue to prosecute threats. "We monitor all social media," he said.

The arrest is unrelated to a previous arrest on March 8 in which a 12-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up Prattville's junior and high schools.

Unlike in the first arrest, Prattville police have declined to grant any interviews in regards to the latest arrest.

