25-year-old dies after 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

25-year-old dies after 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A 25-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery Sunday.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened Saturday around 6 p.m. near Perry Street at Clanton Avenue. The crash involved a 2005 Suzuki 1300 motorcycle and a 2007 Hyundai Azera.

Police say the operator of the motorcycle, Leonard Reese, was fatally injured.

An initial investigation indicated the motorcycle and the Hyundai were traveling northbound on Perry Street when the motorcycle collided with the Hyundai.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Azera were uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

