25-year-old dies after 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery

The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas.More >>
Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
For the second time in a week, the Prattville Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat against an area school.More >>
For the second time in a week, the Prattville Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat against an area school.More >>