7-year-old injured in Ozark shooting

A 17-year-old is facing charges after a 7-year-old was injured during a shooting in Ozark.

According to Ozark police, the shooting happened Saturday around 6:55 p.m. in the area of King Street. A caller told police that two people had been shot including a 7-year-old male juvenile.

When police arrived at the scene they came into contact with a 17-year-old and a 7-year-old who had both been shot in the leg. The juveniles were transported to Dale Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the 17-year-old was in possession of the handgun when it was fired. Investigators also discovered that the gun used in the shooting had been reported stolen in December.

Police say the 17-year-old is facing charges of reckless activity.

Due to their ages, neither name of the juveniles will be released.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.