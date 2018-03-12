One of last remaining Tuskegee Airmen dies at 95

USAF Retired Lt. Col. Floyd J. Carter signs his name on the tail of a TU-43 airplane at the opening of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Tuskegee, Ala., Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

One of the last remaining Tuskegee Airmen has died, according to multiple New York media outlets and his longtime employer, the New York City Police Department.

Lt. Col. Floyd J. Carter, Sr., passed away Thursday at the age of 95.

A native of Yorktown, Virginia, Carter served his country in three wars including WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Additionally, he worked as an NYPD detective for 27 years before retiring in 1980.

We are saddened by the death of 27-year vet of the NYPD - Detective Floyd Carter Sr. Det. Carter dedicated his life serving our nation & NYC. He was one of the remainig Tuskegee Airmen & a vet of 3 wars. He inspired many to follow in his footsteps. #Hero https://t.co/0q4jPSnLO4 pic.twitter.com/vThiYqCaEd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 11, 2018

The Tuskegee Airmen were African-American military pilots who broke racial barriers of the U.S. military during WWII.

Trained in Tuskegee, Alabama, the men made up the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces.

President George W. Bush collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the Tuskegee Airmen in 2007.

Maxwell Air Force Base, in sharing news of Carter's passing, said: "We thank him for his service and paving the way for how his influence has shaped our Air Force today."

