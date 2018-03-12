One of last remaining Tuskegee Airmen dies at 95 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

One of last remaining Tuskegee Airmen dies at 95

USAF Retired Lt. Col. Floyd J. Carter signs his name on the tail of a TU-43 airplane at the opening of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Tuskegee, Ala., Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) USAF Retired Lt. Col. Floyd J. Carter signs his name on the tail of a TU-43 airplane at the opening of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Tuskegee, Ala., Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
NEW YORK (WSFA) -

One of the last remaining Tuskegee Airmen has died, according to multiple New York media outlets and his longtime employer, the New York City Police Department.

Lt. Col. Floyd J. Carter, Sr., passed away Thursday at the age of 95.

A native of Yorktown, Virginia, Carter served his country in three wars including WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Additionally, he worked as an NYPD detective for 27 years before retiring in 1980.

The Tuskegee Airmen were African-American military pilots who broke racial barriers of the U.S. military during WWII.

Trained in Tuskegee, Alabama, the men made up the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces.

President George W. Bush collectively awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the Tuskegee Airmen in 2007.

Maxwell Air Force Base, in sharing news of Carter's passing, said: "We thank him for his service and paving the way for how his influence has shaped our Air Force today."

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Ahead of Trump wall tour, little change on US-Mexico border

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:21:03 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 2:16 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:16:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 6, 2018 picture, farmworker Santiago Martinez, of Mexicali, Mexico, picks cabbage before dawn in a field outside of Calexico, Calif. For decades, cross-border commuters have picked lettuce, carrots, broccoli, onio...
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>
    As Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border, the harvest is a reminder of how little has changed despite heated rhetoric in Washington.More >>

  • The Latest: 2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin

    The Latest: 2nd explosion badly injures woman in Austin

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:20:53 GMT
    Monday, March 12 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:15:11 GMT
    Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)Authorities investigated after a package exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman. They say the blast is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

    Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.

    More >>

  • 6 sought after Dothan convenience store robbed

    6 sought after Dothan convenience store robbed

    Monday, March 12 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-12 18:14:44 GMT
    The robberies took place around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle at the Kangaroo convenience store. (Source: WSFA 12 News)The robberies took place around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle at the Kangaroo convenience store. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas.

    More >>

    Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly