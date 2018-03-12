Prattville Elementary unveils new outdoor nature classroom

Once it was a grassy courtyard but now it's an outdoor classroom (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Students and teachers at Prattville Elementary School have added a new classroom but it's not inside! It's their new outdoor classroom.

The classroom contains a butterfly garden, bird feeders, old tires turned into flower pots, rain gauges, and an ant farm.

Organizers say some businesses in the community donated the materials. The planning started last August with Kim Crockett helping to spearhead the project.

"We want the kids to be able to explore their environment outside. We want them to be able to learn how things grow.. to see how things grow.. see things that live outside," said Crockett.

Kim Crockett says the children also raised $10,000 through fundraisers to help pay for the outdoor classroom.

