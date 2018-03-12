6 sought after Dothan convenience store robbed

The robberies took place around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle at the Kangaroo convenience store. (Source: WSFA 12 News )

Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas. According to police, the robberies took place around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Ross Clark Circle at the Kangaroo Convenience Store.

Investigators say three males wearing bandanas, black hoodies, black pants, and armed with handguns entered the store demanding money from an employee.

At the same time, three others wearing blue hoodies and blue jeans approached a customer at the gas pumps and demanded he empty his pockets.

“This robbery is different in that so many people were involved in it,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins, who added that at this point he can’t say if it was gang-related but believed they were all together.

The six then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and the customer’s cell phone, wallet, and a pack of cigarettes, police say.

Watkins believes the store may have been targeted because of its location.

“Most times they look for convenience stores that are off by themselves with easy access,” he explained.

Police say they aren’t sure if the group will strike again, but “obviously we hope there are no more robberies committed by a group of individuals such as this one," Watkins added.

In the meantime, police say they working hard to try and catch the suspects before they can target another place, and they asking business owners to be vigilant.

“Be aware of people who are hanging around inside or outside of the store," Watkins urged. "Make sure your surveillance equipment is working.”

Police are trying to determine if there are any links between this robbery and a second weekend robbery in which two males robbed the Dollar General off Montgomery Highway at gunpoint.

The clerk in that incident was able to escape. The suspects couldn’t get into the cash register and left without money or merchandise.

Police are asking anyone with information about these robberies to call 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.

Police say no one was injured in either robbery. ?

