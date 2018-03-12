Man charged with robbery of Montgomery business - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man charged with robbery of Montgomery business

Latrell Alexander (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility) Latrell Alexander (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A man is facing charges related to the robbery of a Montgomery business.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Latrell Alexander is charged with robbery first degree.

The charges are related to an incident that took place Feb. 7 around 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of Carter Hill Road. Duckett says there were no injuries and no property was taken.

Alexander was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $50,000 bond.

