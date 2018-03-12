City of Troy to host amnesty day for certain warrants - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

City of Troy to host amnesty day for certain warrants

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

The City of Troy Municipal Court will have an Amnesty Court Day, during which residents with certain warrants out for them can pay off fines and settle cases without being arrested. 

Residents with traffic, contempt of court, litter, noise, animal and parking citations can have their cases resolved. Exceptions include DUI, reckless driving, and non-traffic related warrants. 

The amnesty day will be held March 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Call 334-566-4248 or email court@troyal.gov for more information. 

Anyone who is unsure if they have a warrant against them should visit this site and select Troy, AL. 

