2018 SLE Rodeo to kickoff with parade Thursday

The Southeastern Livestock Expo Rodeo is coming to Montgomery, Thursday through Saturday.

The 2018 rodeo parade will be held in downtown Montgomery on Thursday at 11 a.m. All participants in the parade will be given a free rodeo ticket and lunch following the parade.

The rodeo will be held at Garrett Coliseum.

Wednesday, March 14

Barns Open for Receiving Cattle

8:00 a.m.

Livestock Barns

SLE Rodeo Slack

10:00 a.m.

Garrett Coliseum

Ultrasound Steer Evaluation

Noon-5:00 p.m.

Lewis Barn

Heifer & Market Animal Weigh-In

Noon-5:00 p.m.

Lewis Barn

Old Timers Wagon Train Arrives

12:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum

Miracle Rodeo for Children’s Hospital

6:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum



Thursday, March 15

JBE State Steer Show

8:00 a.m.

Teague Arena

Rodeo Kickoff Parade

11:30 a.m.

Downtown Montgomery

Russell County Wagon Train Arrives

11:30 a.m.

Garrett Coliseum

Broken L Wagon Train Arrives

11:30 a.m.

Downtown Montgomery

Forney Trail Riders Arrive

3:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum

Stick Horse Rodeo (Free to Children 8U)

5:45 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum

PRCA Championship Rodeo

Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland

Kids 12u Enter FREE

7:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum



Friday, March 16

JBE Pancake Breakfast

7:00 a.m.

Lewis Barn

JBE Showmanship Contest & Heifer Show

8:00 a.m.

Teague Arena

NBHA Barrel Race

8:00 a.m.

Crawford Arena

SLE Team Roping

8:00 a.m.

Crawford Arena

Stick Horse Rodeo (Free to Children 8U)

5:45 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum

PRCA Championship Rodeo

Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland

Family 4-Pack: 4 Tickets for $40 (Two ticket holders must be 12u)

7:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum – Mutton Bustin’



Saturday, March 17

SLE Team Roping

8:00 a.m.

Crawford Arena

State Heifer Show

8:00 a.m.

Teague Arena

Western Festival

10:00- Noon

Garrett Coliseum

Youth Livestock Awards Luncheon

Noon

Lewis Barn

PRCA Championship Rodeo Matinee

Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland

2:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum- Calf Scramble

Stick Horse Rodeo (Free to Children 8U)

5:45 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum

PRCA Championship Rodeo

Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland

7:00 p.m.

Garrett Coliseum- Parade of JBE Winners



Sunday, March 18

SLE Team Roping

8:00 a.m.

Crawford Arena

*All events are free to the public except the four PRCA Championship Rodeo performances.

