2018 SLE Rodeo to kickoff with parade Thursday

The rodeo is returning to Montgomery on Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The rodeo is returning to Montgomery on Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Southeastern Livestock Expo Rodeo is coming to Montgomery, Thursday through Saturday.

The 2018 rodeo parade will be held in downtown Montgomery on Thursday at 11 a.m. All participants in the parade will be given a free rodeo ticket and lunch following the parade.

The rodeo will be held at Garrett Coliseum. 

Wednesday, March 14
Barns Open for Receiving Cattle
8:00 a.m.
Livestock Barns
SLE Rodeo Slack
10:00 a.m.
Garrett Coliseum 
Ultrasound Steer Evaluation
Noon-5:00 p.m.
Lewis Barn
Heifer & Market Animal Weigh-In
Noon-5:00 p.m.
Lewis Barn
Old Timers Wagon Train Arrives
12:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
Miracle Rodeo for Children’s Hospital
6:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
 
Thursday, March 15
JBE State Steer Show
8:00 a.m.
Teague Arena
Rodeo Kickoff Parade
11:30 a.m.
Downtown Montgomery 
Russell County Wagon Train Arrives
11:30 a.m.
Garrett Coliseum
Broken L Wagon Train Arrives
11:30 a.m.
Downtown Montgomery
Forney Trail Riders Arrive
3:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
Stick Horse Rodeo (Free to Children 8U)
5:45 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
PRCA Championship Rodeo
Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland
Kids 12u Enter FREE
7:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
 
Friday, March 16
JBE Pancake Breakfast
7:00 a.m.
Lewis Barn
JBE Showmanship Contest & Heifer Show
8:00 a.m.
Teague Arena
NBHA Barrel Race
8:00 a.m.
Crawford Arena
SLE Team Roping
8:00 a.m.
Crawford Arena
Stick Horse Rodeo (Free to Children 8U)
5:45 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
PRCA Championship Rodeo
Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland
Family 4-Pack: 4 Tickets for $40 (Two ticket holders must be 12u)
7:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum – Mutton Bustin’
 
Saturday, March 17
SLE Team Roping
8:00 a.m.
Crawford Arena
State Heifer Show
8:00  a.m.
Teague Arena
Western Festival
10:00- Noon
Garrett Coliseum
Youth Livestock Awards Luncheon
Noon
Lewis Barn
PRCA Championship Rodeo Matinee
Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland
2:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum- Calf Scramble 
Stick Horse Rodeo (Free to Children 8U)
5:45 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum
PRCA Championship Rodeo
Ft. PRCA Freestyle Bullfighting & Trent McFarland
7:00 p.m.
Garrett Coliseum- Parade of JBE Winners
 
Sunday, March 18
SLE Team Roping
8:00 a.m.
Crawford Arena
*All events are free to the public except the four PRCA Championship Rodeo performances.

