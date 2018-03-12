Conviction upheld for man who killed lover's husband - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Conviction upheld for man who killed lover's husband

Cornelius Reese (Source: Auburn Police Department) Cornelius Reese (Source: Auburn Police Department)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Lee County man. 

The court upheld the murder conviction of Cornelius Curezz Reese. Reese, 29, of Auburn was convicted in Lee County Circuit Court in 2016 for the murder of Deon Nelms. According to the Attorney General's office, evidence at Reese's trial suggested that on Feb. 14, 2015, Reese, who was the boyfriend of Nelms' wife at the time, argued with the victim over the phone and told him to meet him. He said he had a gun and "was going to shoot."

That evening, Reese shot and killed Nelms on Spencer Avenue. He later called police and turned himself in. 

Reese's case was prosecuted by the Lee County District Attorney's office and he was sentenced to 40 years. He sought an appeal, but the court upheld the conviction.

