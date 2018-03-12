Court upholds murder, attempted murder convictions of 2 Auburn men

A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.More >>
The Southeastern Livestock Expo Rodeo is coming to Montgomery, Thursday through Saturday.More >>
Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month.More >>
A fourth teen suspect in a 2015 police shootout will stand trial in Elmore County. A jury was seated Monday in the armed burglary case that claimed the life of one of the five teen suspects.More >>
