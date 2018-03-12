Court upholds murder, attempted murder convictions of 2 Auburn men

Two men previously convicted of murder and attempted murder had their convictions upheld by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Shamond Danta Williams, 26, and Shatarious Raymoine Cobb, 25, both from Auburn, were tried in the Lee County Circuit Court, where they were convicted of the murder of Marquez Patrick and the attempted murder of Johnny Jackson. Evidence showed that on the morning of Dec. 15, 2015, Williams and Patrick argued outside of a club called Jackie Lee's. Jackson walked up to Patrick and told them they needed to leave; as the two were walking away, Williams and Cobb opened fire on them.

Patrick was shot eight times and died from his injuries. Forensics showed he was shot by bullets from different guns.

Jackson was shot in the legs six times, but he survived.

Williams and Cobb were both sentenced to 30 years.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.