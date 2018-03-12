AL House passes cyberbullying legislation

Taking a picture or video of a person's intimate body parts without consent could soon be a crime in Alabama. A bill to criminalize so-called upskirting passed the Senate and moves to the House for a final vote.More >>
Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.
The Alabama House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill focused on protecting children against cyberbullying and harassment off school grounds.
A complaint alleging federal campaign finance law violations has been filed against a super PAC that spent heavily to support Sen.
John H. Buchanan Jr. has died. The moderate Republican represented Alabama in Congress and later served as spokesman for People for the American Way.
The House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill on Thursday to protect children from cyberbullying in honor of a 10-year-old boy who committed suicide last year.
The Alabama Senate has approved a payday lending reform that will give borrowers 30 days to pay back that money.
The sponsors of legislation dealing with either guns or school safety measures will meet to try and find some common ground this week, according to Alabama House speaker Mac McCutcheon.
Alabama lawmakers pass a proposed ethics law change that would exempt economic development activity from the rules governing lobbyists.
