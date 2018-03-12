Bond set for Selma woman accused of shooting child

Adrian Richardson and Kentrevious Washington are wanted on attempted murder charges. (Source: Selma Police Department)

A judge has set bond for a woman accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in Selma Thursday.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, Cassandra Jones is being held on a $1 million bond, half for attempted murder and half for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The initial investigation indicates that before the shooting there was an altercation, possibly between the child's mother and Jones.

Police secured three arrest warrants for suspects in the shooting. While serving a search warrant at a residence on Primrose Drive Friday morning, Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier said Jones approached police and she was taken into custody.

Selma police are still searching for Kentravius Washington and Adrian Richardson. Both are wanted for attempted murder.

The child's injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

