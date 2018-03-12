Fourth teen stands trial in 2015 armed burglary, police shootout

A fourth teen suspect in a 2015 police shootout will stand trial in Elmore County. A jury was seated Monday in the armed burglary case that claimed the life of one of the five teen suspects.More >>
Dothan police are searching for six male suspects they say robbed a convenience store and a customer getting gas.More >>
For the second time in a week, the Prattville Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a threat against an area school.More >>
A judge has set bond for a woman accused of shooting a 3-year-old child in Selma Thursday.More >>
Several arrests have been made in the investigation of a string of car burglaries in the Dothan area, according to Dothan police.More >>
A bag of large knives were found within arms reach of a man who said he thought about killing the deputy that pulled him over.More >>
The two victims involved in the shooting at an Auburn Mall Mar. 9 have been identified. Auburn police have confirmed that 23-year-old Deion Brooks and 21-year-old Michael Trimble suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted via helicopter to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. Both Brooks and Trimble remain in the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Brooks and Trimble’s accounts of why the two met at the mall differ, but further investigati...More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Another arrest related to a school threat has been made, this time in Coosa County.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
