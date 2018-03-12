Teen injured in Montgomery shooting

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Wilmington Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday evening.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, officers and medics responded to the 3500 block of Wilmington Road in reference to a person shot. There, they found the teen suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD is investigating the shooting.

