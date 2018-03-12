Dale County man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dale County man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
The Dale County native spent eight days in Africa traveling 43 miles across Kilimanjaro going upwards of 18,000 feet above sea level close to the top of the mountain. (Source: James Bullinger) The Dale County native spent eight days in Africa traveling 43 miles across Kilimanjaro going upwards of 18,000 feet above sea level close to the top of the mountain. (Source: James Bullinger)
DALE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Level Plains City Councilman James Bullinger is still riding high from his latest excursion in Tanzania climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

“I had a really fantastic experience,” said Bullinger. “I’ve been to a country in Africa that I’ve never been to before and I was able to see a very historic, iconic mountain.”

The Dale County native spent eight days in Africa traveling 43 miles across Kilimanjaro going upwards of 18,000 feet above sea level close to the top of the mountain.

Now the trip had its fair share of bumps along the way. A dry forecast quickly turned to rain and snow which caused issues and forced Bullinger to stop prior to finishing his hike.

“My rain jacket was a piece of failure equipment for me because I had too much condensation occurring inside the sleeves,” said Bullinger. “I was afraid that if I kept exchanging my warm body air for the extremely cold exterior air, I would just continue to cool off my core and I become a possible candidate for hypothermia.”

However, he has no issues not making it all the way to the peak.

“My wife would rather have an alive husband than a dead successful climber who made the summit,” said Bullinger.

Bullinger is now back home and he’s already planning his next adventure.

“Right now, I’m getting ready to go back to Ecuador in June to try to reattempt Chimborazo, which is the highest point in Ecuador,” Bullinger said.

But until then, Bullinger is going to rest his legs and relax before his next trip.

